A small airplane landed on Interstate 355 near Lockport Thursday morning, blocking lanes of traffic on the expressway.

Two southbound lanes of the roadway were seen being blocked between 167th Street and before Cedar Road. One lane on the northbound side was also blocked.

Emergency responders were at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if any injuries had been reported or what caused the plane to land on the expressway.

Check back for more on this developing story.