Slight Chance of Thunderstorms Early Tuesday

The Chicago area saw its hottest day in more than two years Monday, and while we won’t see relief for several days, we could see some interesting weather Tuesday morning.

According to forecast models, thunderstorms are expected to fire over Wisconsin during the overnight hours Tuesday, but there is a slight possibility that those storms could swing to the south, impacting the northern suburbs or perhaps even the city itself.

If those storms end up developing in the region, they could pack a bit of a wallop, with damaging winds and a chance of large hail, according to forecast models.

That wind is going to be an issue throughout the region in the overnight hours, with gusty conditions possible in some locations.

After that weather system moves through the region, hot and humid conditions are expected again on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will be even higher than that, potentially threatening 100 degrees in some locations.

