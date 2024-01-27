Sleeping woman injured after drunk driver slams into Oak Lawn home

A woman was injured as she slept on her sofa when a drunk driver slammed into a home in suburban Oak Lawn Saturday.

According to police, the crash occurred just after midnight in the 5000 block of 99th Street. Oak Lawn authorities say a 49-year-old man was driving a vehicle when he disobeyed a stop sign, left the roadway and slammed into the front of a home.

A woman was sleeping on a sofa in the front room of the home at the time of the crash. The force of the impact shoved the sofa further into the residence, and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries.

The suspect in the case was also hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to authorities.

The driver was charged with DUI, reckless driving, disobeying a stop sign, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

He is due back in court in late February.