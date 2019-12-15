Englewood

Sleeping Woman Hit by Gunfire Inside Englewood Home

The woman was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when she was hit by a gunshot from outside the home

A 23-year-old woman was sleeping in a South Side residence Sunday morning when multiple gunshots were fired into the home, striking her in the right ankle.

Police say that the woman was asleep in a second floor bedroom of the home in the 500 block of West 62nd Street at approximately 1:27 a.m. when gunfire rang out. The woman was hit in the right ankle, and was taken to St. Bernard’s in stable condition.

According to police, at least five other people were in the home, but no one else was injured in the shooting.

Area South Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no suspects are in custody.

