Skydeck Hangs Chicago Sports Jerseys Over 1,300 Feet in the Air

In response to Lightfoot's Twitter challenge to show Chicago pride, the Skydeck Chicago chose to hang local sports jerseys 103-stories atop the Willis Tower.

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called Chicagoans to join her in showing support for local sports teams by hanging jerseys in the window and posting a photo to Twitter using the hashtag #WeAreNotPlaying:

Chicago, #WeAreNotPlaying.



Join me in showing love to our home teams and EVERYONE who’s doing their part to #StayHomeSaveLives.



Hang your favorite jersey or gear in your window, from pros to youth leagues—show the city we’re in this together. pic.twitter.com/JLyIbTxjUj — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 21, 2020

The Skydeck Chicago took the challenge, displaying their favorite Chicago jerseys on the ledge, a glass box that sits 1,353 feet above the city.

Randy Stancik, general manager at Skydeck Chicago, said they are eager to show Chicago pride during this time.

“Chicago is such an iconic sports town and we love supporting and connecting with our community while showing our Chicago pride,” Stancik said.

Since the mayor posted, many Chicago sports fans have taken to Twitter to post photos of their favorite sports teams' jerseys, including local teams.

The mayor tweeted challenges to Chicago's pro teams, including the Cubs, White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, Bears, Fire, Sky and Red Stars, along with all of the city to join her.