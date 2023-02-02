Sky, Bulls Send Off Candace Parker With Social Media Farewells

Sky, Bulls send off Candace Parker with farewells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last Saturday, Candace Parker announced her signing with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency, simultaneously saying her goodbyes to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

The Sky and the Chicago Bulls bid farewell to Parker, who not only spent the last two years with the Sky, but is also a Chicagoland native.

Came home and brought it home💙🏆



Thank you, Candace! pic.twitter.com/vpkIlDFIJr — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) February 2, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.





You are always welcome home â¤ï¸ https://twitter.com/Candace_Parker?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Candace_Parker!You are always welcome home â¤ï¸ https://t.co/vs5oJeYzhC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls)

Parker, as aforementioned, played two seasons in Chicago, helping bring home the first ever WNBA championship for the Chicago Sky.

She earned All-Star nods in both seasons she played with the Sky, recording 13.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in her final bout in 2022.

Parker announced her departure from Chicago and agreement with the Aces on social media.

MORE: Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces

Along with Parker, Courtney Vandersloot announced her signing with the New York Liberty, while it's been reported Allie Quigley will sit out, but not retire, for the upcoming WNBA season.