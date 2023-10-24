Skokie man faces felony aggravated battery, hate crime charges after allegedly using pepper spray at protest

A Skokie man is facing two felony aggravated battery charges and two felony hate crime charges after allegedly using pepper spray on people during a protest on Sunday.

Skokie police said 33-year-old Zevulen Ebert has been charged in connection with the incident, in which three people, including a Chicago police officer, were injured due to being pepper sprayed.

According to officials, police were on scene in the 3400 block of West Touhy Avenue for a planned "Solidarity with Israel" event when approximately 200 counter-protesters expressing support for the Palestinian people arrived outside the event.

Officials said several disturbances broke out after the arrival of the counter-protesters, with two people later being taken into custody. One person was later released without charges.

Ebert is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a pre-trial release hearing.

Police encourage anyone with information on any crimes committed during the protests on Sunday to contact them at 847-982-5900.