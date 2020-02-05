six flags great america

Six Flags Holds Daily Interviews Starting Next Week For New Season

Need a job? Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago are hiring.

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago have its sights set on the 2020 season with plans to hire 4,000 people for roles ranging from lifeguards to ride operators to park services.

Daily interviews begin Monday, Feb. 10, from noon- 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Great America employment center.

Applicants need to bring a photo ID and Social Security card. Online applications are available at sixflagsjobs.com

In addition, Six Flags will host auditions for entertainment team members on Saturday, Feb. 8.

"We’re looking for singers, dancers, stage technicians, wardrobe technicians and makeup artists," the park said in a statement. "We invite anyone who’s interested in being an Ambassador of Fun to showcase their skills!"

