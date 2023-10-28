Six Flags Great America to wrap up its season early next week

Rollercoaster lovers can still pay Six Flags Great America a visit this fall.

But there isn't much time left.

Six Flags Great America's last day open for the season will be Halloween, Oct. 31. If you're thinking about stopping by, there's plenty to do.

The park's signature Halloween experience, Fright Fest, is taking place each day through the end of the season. Visitors will be able to trek through a number of haunted houses and even experiences "rides in the dark," according to the Six Flags website.

They'll likely want to watch their back, as zombies or witches could be lurking nearby.

Families of young ones who may be looking for something less spooky won't have to worry. A Kids Boo Fest, complete with family-friendly rides, a trick-or-treat trail and Halloween-themed parade is also taking place.

If you feel hungry at anytime, you just might want to stop by the Oktoberfest Food Festival.

A number of German specialties highlight the menu, including bratwurst, German Potato Salad, beer cheese spätzle with chicken, Weiner schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels and much more.

For dessert, you'll have the option of German chocolate cake or apple strudel sticks.