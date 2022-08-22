Shotgun-Wielding Suspect Shoots Two People During 15-Minute Robbery Spree in Rogers Park: Police

Chicago police are searching for a shotgun-wielding suspect who shot two people and robbed a total of three victims within a 15-minute span in Rogers Park over the weekend.

According to authorities, the attacks took place between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

In each incident, the suspect would approach the victim while wielding a double-barreled shotgun, and would demand property from the victims.

In the last reported robbery in the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday, the suspect approached a vehicle and opened fire, striking two individuals.

A 24-year-old woman was shot multiple times, and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police. A 30-year-old man was also shot multiple times, but he was able to drive himself and the woman to a nearby hospital. He was in good condition, police said.

Prior to that shooting, the suspect also robbed individuals in the 7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard at approximately 4:45 a.m. and in the 2200 block of West Howard Street at approximately 4:50 a.m.

Anyone with information on the attacks is encouraged to call Chicago police at 312-744-8263.