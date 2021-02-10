Shooting, Rollover Crash Block Lanes of Bishop Ford Freeway, Authorities Say

A rollover crash and "police activity" following a shooting have blocked two lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway in Cook County Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The incident happened near Steele Bridge, north of 142nd Street, where a rollover crash turned into police activity, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a shooting on northbound Interstate 94 south of Steel Bridge just after 10 a.m. Preliminary reports indicated there were two people taken to area hospitals with injuries, though it remains unclear if the injuries were due to gunshot wounds.

About 15 minutes later, the right two lanes of the roadway were closed for an investigation, which police said is "in its infancy."

Two right inbound lanes remained blocked between 159th Street and before the Steel Bridge as of 11:30 a.m., authorities said.

State police did say if the crash and shooting were connected.