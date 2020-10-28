Shomari Legghette Sentenced to Life in Prison in Fatal Shooting of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Shomari Legghette, the man convicted of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer in a 2018 shooting, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for his role in the crime.

Legghette was found guilty of first-degree murder and armed violence in connection with the shooting earlier this year.

In the 2018 shooting, Bauer was in downtown Chicago when he heard radio reports of a suspect fleeing from officers. Bauer saw Legghette and attempted to detain him, and after a physical altercation that resulted in both men tumbling down a stairwell, Legghette pulled out a weapon and shot Bauer six times.

Legghette’s attorney argued that his client was acting in “self-defense” in the shooting, and was not aware that Bauer was a police officer. Chicago police disputed that argument, calling Legghette an extremely dangerous man who was heavily armed and wearing body armor at the time of the shooting.

“He was wearing body armor and a bulletproof vest, carrying packets of cocaine, heroin and marijuana,” Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said. “He was armed with a long metal stake, and he was also armed with a 9MM Glock, a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.”

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown applauded the decision, calling Bauer a “compassionate police officer” who sacrificed his life for the city he was sworn to protect:

Commander Paul Bauer was a dedicated and loving husband to Erin and a devoted father to Grace. He was a compassionate police officer and leader. He showed bravery when he sacrificed his own life to protect this city. #NeverForget https://t.co/JvQRa1XXuq — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) October 28, 2020

Legghette was convicted in March on the first degree murder charge, with the jury taking just hours to deliberate and find him guilty in the shooting.