Shocking video shows thief stealing vehicle from Hinsdale gas station

A brazen theft is captured on video, as a carjacker quietly crouches next to a vehicle and then steals it after the owner finishes filling it with gas.

The theft occurred at the BP gas station near the intersection of York and Ogden in suburban Hinsdale this week.

According to police, the suspect arrived in a dark-colored SUV just before 11:15 a.m. Monday, then quietly crept toward the passenger side door of a vehicle that was being filled with gas.

As the owner finished filling the still-running vehicle and put the nozzle back on the mount, the suspect opens the passenger side door and jumps into the vehicle, driving away before the owner can react.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The suspect fled northbound on York Road, according to police.

Authorities are urging residents to be aware of their surroundings, and to shut off their vehicles while fueling up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hinsdale police.