Video Shows Student Being Attacked by Classmate at Calumet Park School

A young boy’s parents are speaking out after their son was injured in an attack at a suburban school that was captured on a fellow student’s phone.

At least two children have been attacked at Calumet Middle School in suburban Calumet Park in recent months. One of the attacks occurred late last month at the school, leaving parents terrified.

“As a parent, I would be livid if that happened to my child. Livid,” Alicia Robinson, who has had three children attend the school, said.

Another parent, who asked to remain anonymous, said her child was in the classroom when the attack occurred.

“Witnessing it and talking to my child, they expressed regret in not trying to help the little boy,” she said.

The attack, captured on a disturbing video, shows one student standing over another, repeatedly punching and kicking their classmate.

The video below shows the attack in question, and viewer discretion is advised:

A police report from the day shows that the boy’s mother went to police about the attack, telling officers that she was contacted by the school nurse. The nurse told the boy’s mother that her son had a lump on his head, but that he didn’t suffer a concussion.

When the boy’s father picked him up from school, he observed knots on his son’s head, along with bruising and swelling. He then took him to a local hospital.

The parents opted not to sign a criminal complaint against the student, saying they preferred for the school to conduct an internal investigation. The district says that it is doing just that, and says it is working with the students, their parents and staff to address the severity of the situation.

The victim’s parents say he is doing better after the attack, but is still coping with the aftermath of the violent attack.