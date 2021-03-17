Sheridan Residents Warned to Stay Inside During Manhunt for Homicide Suspect

Authorities warned residents of Sheridan, Illinois, to stay inside early Wednesday as police searched for a suspect in a multiple homicide.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating a "multiple homicide" in the Sheridan area, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.

"The search for the suspect is still on going and Sheridan residents are advised to secure their residences and not open the door for unknown individuals," the sheriff's office said in a statement, asking residents to report suspicious activity by calling 911.

An emergency alert was sent to area residents' cell phones warning them of the manhunt early Wednesday morning.

Further details on the incident, including how many people were killed or the address where it occurred, were not immediately available.

The sheriff's office planned to hold a news conference at 8 a.m.

