‘Shelter in Place' Order Issued as Police Pursue Armed Carjacking Suspect in Oak Lawn

Police in suburban Oak Lawn are searching for an armed suspect following a pursuit that started out in Gary and moved into Illinois via the Tri-State, and have issued a “shelter in place” order for residents in the area.

According to authorities, police are searching an area near the intersection of 95th Street and Oak Park Avenue for what they describe as “an armed offender from a carjacking."

The suspect is described as a Black male, with a skinny frame and wearing all black clothing. The suspect may also be wearing a red hat.

Residents are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect.

Another suspect is currently in custody.

According to Total Traffic, 95th Street is closed between Oak Park Avenue and Nashville Avenue due to the ongoing police investigation. NBC Sky 5's Mike Lorber says traffic is being allowed to travel on 95th Street, but Oak Park Avenue is closed on the northbound side of the roadway.

It is not known what led to the initial pursuit.

We will provide more information on this story as it develops.