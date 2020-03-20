Shedd Aquarium Extends Closure Through April 20

The Shedd Aquarium announced Friday it will remain closed to the public through April 20 amid increased concerns of the coronavirus.

The 90-year-old museum, which has been closed since March 13, was initially expected to reopen March 29.

The Shedd's animals sure seem to have taken advantage of the closure. For instance, video of the aquarium's penguins parading through the building captured attention from all around the world.

Tyson, a 5-year-old prehensile-tailed porcupine, took a field trip of sorts through the Shedd Aquarium Thursday. He chose to visit the penguin habitat and enjoyed a treat while he watched them play.

Due to the financial impacts of the closure, the aquarium has asked the public to support its mission by symbolically adopting an aquatic animal, making a donation or becoming a member.