Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Portions of Cook and Will Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of Cook and Will counties Friday afternoon as intense winds moved through the region.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 5:30 p.m. for east central Will County and southeastern Cook County after a thunderstorm was located over Orland Park, moving east at 50 miles per hour, forecasters said.

Earlier, A wind advisory went into effect for several Chicago-area counties Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour expected across the region.

The advisory, which lasts through 3 a.m. Saturday morning, affects portions of Cook and Will counties as well as DuPage, Kendall, Kankakee, Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. Jasper, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana are also included, according to the National Weather Service.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wind gusts of up to 45 miles per hour are anticipated, forecasters said, but localized gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible in certain areas.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties as 50 mile per hour wind gusts moved eastward, but the warning expired at approximately 5 p.m.

A wind gust of 72 miles per hour was measured in Sugar Grove, according to the NWS.

Damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings was likely, forecasters said, adding residents should expect considerable tree damage. As the fierce winds moved in, people were also advised to head to an interior room on the lowest floor.