Several employees injured in explosion at Archer Daniels Midland plant in Decatur

By Matt Stefanski

Several injuries have been reported in an explosion at a plant operated by Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur, Illinois, NBC affiliate WAND-TV reported.

In a statement, the company said an explosion occurred at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Sunday inside the East Plant within ADM's Decatur processing complex. Several employees were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment, the statement added.

Headquartered in downtown Chicago, ADM is an agricultural origination and processing company, and on its website describes itself as a "leader in both human and animal nutrition."

As of late Sunday, the company had yet to determine a cause of the explosion.

Decatur is approximately 40 miles east of Springfield.

