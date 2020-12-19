Chicago Police

Series of Carjackings Reported in Multiple South Side Neighborhoods

Police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in November and December in South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone is approached by a group of males with guns who demanded their vehicles, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened:

  • About 8:05 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 1300 block of East 87th Street;
  • About 6:20 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 8800 block of South Harper Avenue;
  • About 9 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 8300 block of South Stony Island Avenue;
  • About 12:25 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 8800 block of South Kenwood Avenue;
  • About 1:45 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 1700 block of East 88th Street;
  • About 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the 8800 block of South Dante Avenue;
  • About 1:10 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 8600 block of South Dante Avenue; and
  • About 10:55 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 8000 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.

