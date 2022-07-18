See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally.
The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court.
"Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
The listing stated it would make a "fantastic day care or home for the basketball enthusiast."
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was listed for $299,000.
Take a look inside below.