See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally.

The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court.

"Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.

The listing stated it would make a "fantastic day care or home for the basketball enthusiast."

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was listed for $299,000.

Take a look inside below.