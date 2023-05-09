See Inside The New Golden Girls' Pop-Up Restaurant in Chicago

Golden Girls fans, this one's for you.

Wednesday, a traveling pop-up restaurant inspired by the iconic NBC sitcom called "The Golden Girls Kitchen" will officially open in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

The immersive experience will be located inside Whiskey Business, at 1367 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to bucketlisters.com, the tourism organization behind the pop-up.

"Expect to be completely immersed in the world of The Golden Girls," a website dedicated to the pop-up reads. "Pull up a chair to The Golden Girls Kitchen. This custom, detailed dining experience is inspired by the girls' favorite iconic Miami hangouts, as well as other memorable moments from the beloved franchise."

And photos and videos from inside the experience certainly don't leave fans hanging. Here's a peek:

Hours for the pop-up are listed below:

Wednesdays-Thursdays: 2:00-10:30 p.m.

Fridays: 2:00-11:15 p.m.

Saturdays: 10:00 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

Sundays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Every Sunday from June 4 through Aug. 6, the restaurant will host Drag Brunch at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ("Join us for a special day of Drag performances on National Golden Girls Day, July 30th!" organizers said). Golden Girls Drag Trivia will take place at 7:15 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on May 31, June 28 and July 26.

Each ticket, will include "a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a Golden Main + slice of cheesecake. There will be additional sides, desserts, beverages, and exclusive The Golden Girls Kitchen merchandise to add on arrival."

Meals include Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno paired with garlic bread, and a Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich served with fries — both dishes will have vegan options, as well.

The Lanai, a "Miami Style" Cuban sandwich, will also be up for grabs, alongside the Rose Marie Combo, a soup and salad paring.

Of course, each meal will be plated with a slice of cheesecake, with flavors like pumpkin, strawberry, chocolate or Oreo.