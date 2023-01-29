Security Heightened at Chinatown's Lunar New Year Parade in Wake of Monterey Park Mass Shooting

The annual Lunar New Year Parade in Chicago's Chinatown community kicked off Sunday with additional security precautions in place this year following the recent mass shooting at Lunar New Year celebrations in southern California.

As thousands lined the streets in the cold, the lucky color red shined through different floats, drummers played and dancers performed. Local elected officials, including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee, were among those who marched in the parade to show their support.

“Looking at so many people of all different cultures, diversity, it’s just good to see," said one paradegoer who visited from Indiana.

“People who don’t have any familial connections that can come and appreciate what Chinese culture has to offer," another added.

While the parade is an annual Chicago tradition, this year was different than the past in terms of safety.

Chicago police decided to ramp up security measures following the mass shooting last Sunday in Monterey Park, California, that left 11 people dead and at least nine others with injuries.

“Regular patrol and high visibility and some not so visible people in key areas,” Commander John Jerome of CPD's 9th District said, explaining the heightened measures. “There is also additional private security here, and we have had the whole week to ramp up.”

Police also beefed up patrols on the CTA Green and Red lines, which pass through the community.

The mass shooting in Monterey Park also brought on another change.

“Given the circumstances of last week, the parade organizers have decided not to use any fireworks,” Lee said.

With the extra security, the alderperson hoped that people would be able to enjoy the event and celebrate.