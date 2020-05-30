Security Guard Killed in Washington Park Stabbing, Suspect in Custody: Police

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard to death Saturday at an apartment complex in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 43-year-old suspect was trying to break out multiple windows about 2:05 a.m. in the courtyard of the building in the 6200 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

When the 53-year-old security guard confronted him, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard in the torso, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not release details about the death.

The suspect ran away but was taken into custody by responding officers, police said. Area One detectives are investigating.