DMV facilities in Illinois back up and running after ‘network outage': Secretary of State

Drivers License facilities and DMVs in Illinois are back up and running following a nationwide "network outage," the Illinois Secretary of State said Thursday afternoon.

The outage was first reported by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on X, formerly Twitter.

"We are currently experiencing a nationwide network outage at our DMV facilities," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias wrote at 10:10 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

Giannoulias added that all DMVs, or Department of Motor Vehicles facilities, "across the country" were down.

Around 12 p.m., Giannoulias told NBC Chicago systems in Illinois were "back up and running."

It wasn't immediately clear if a network outage remained at other DMV locations across the country.

This is a breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available