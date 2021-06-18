Second Suspect Arrested in Killing of Gary Bank Security Guard

The second suspect accused of ambushing and killing a security guard prior to robbing a Gary, Indiana, bank was arrested Friday, one week to the day after the shooting occurred, according to the FBI.

A spokesperson with the FBI in Indianapolis confirmed the unnamed individual was taken into custody early Friday, but didn't provide additional information.

James King, 24, of Miami, the other suspect, was arrested in the hours following the June 11 shooting at the First Midwest Bank, 1975 W. Ridge Rd. King, along with the unidentified suspect, "apparently ambushed the security officer" and killed him outside the bank, sheriff's deputies previously said.

King was charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery Sunday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The security guard was identified as Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Castellana was a retired Cook County sheriff's deputy.

King was taken into custody in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street following an extensive search by law enforcement, authorities said. A backpack containing a handgun and approximately $9,000 in U.S. currency was found near where he was apprehended, according to a probable cause affidavit.