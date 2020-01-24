Lake County

Search for Inmate Who Escaped From Police Vehicle in Suburban Lake County

Nicholas Valentino, 26, was arrested on two outstanding warrants Friday afternoon

Sheriff's deputies in suburban Lake County have launched a search for an inmate who escaped from a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Before 1:35 p.m., Nicholas Valentino, 26, was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants in the 37400 block of North Cremona Avenue. Sheriff's deputies were initially called to the location for a drug investigation. After they arrested Valentino, the deputies went back into the home to collect additional evidence, and when they returned, he was gone, police said.

The suspect had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Lake County and a separate warrant for unlawful drug possession out of DuPage County.

Local

Indiana 3 mins ago

Indiana Boy Dies After Being Shot While Wrestling with Dad

coronavirus 51 mins ago

How the Coronavirus Airport Screening Process Works

When he escaped, Valentino had his hands behind his back and was wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and gym shoes. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

This article tagged under:

Lake Countyinmate
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us