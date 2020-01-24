Search for Inmate Who Escaped From Police Vehicle in Suburban Lake County

Sheriff's deputies in suburban Lake County have launched a search for an inmate who escaped from a patrol vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Before 1:35 p.m., Nicholas Valentino, 26, was taken into custody on two outstanding warrants in the 37400 block of North Cremona Avenue. Sheriff's deputies were initially called to the location for a drug investigation. After they arrested Valentino, the deputies went back into the home to collect additional evidence, and when they returned, he was gone, police said.

The suspect had a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Lake County and a separate warrant for unlawful drug possession out of DuPage County.

When he escaped, Valentino had his hands behind his back and was wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and gym shoes. Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 911 immediately.