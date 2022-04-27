Search for Gunman Continues After Woman Fatally Shot Outside Chicago's Brickyard Mall

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a woman as she walked in a Target parking lot outside the Brickyard Mall on Chicago's Northwest Side in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

Chicago police said the 47-year-old woman was outside the mall at about 9:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Diversey when someone walked up and started firing shots in her direction. Video from the scene showed the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Target store at the mall.

“I saw a woman on the floor in a vest and then the police was already there," said one witness who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was taken to a Loyola Medical Center in serious condition, according to police. She was later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to authorities, no one was in custody as of of 4 p.m. and the shooting remained under investigation.

Check back for more on this developing story.