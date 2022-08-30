Search Continues for ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Inside Gary Tire Shop

The hunt is on for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead and another victim injured in suburban Gary on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a tire shop near the intersection of Ridge Road and Georgia Street, with a witness waving down an officer just before 5 p.m. to report an active incident in progress.

The officer proceeded to the tire shop and found a man that had been shot in the right leg, according to a police report.

The victim told the officer that his friend had also been shot inside of the business, and it was there that officers discovered the 47-year-old man lying on the floor of the establishment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man did not have a pulse, and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim in the shooting was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Authorities say that the suspect in the shooting remains at-large, and is considered “armed and dangerous.” The suspect, described as a Black man standing approximately 5-feet-10 inches tall with a thin build, escaped the area in a dark-colored sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or on the shooting, is encouraged to call Lake County Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855.