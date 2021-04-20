Schaumburg Police Investigate Multiple Carjackings in Recent Days

A 17-year-old is in custody and an investigation remains ongoing after multiple carjackings were reported in suburban Schaumburg on consecutive days.

According to officials, the first theft occurred in the 1000 block of Irving Park Road on Sunday evening. The incident took place in a parking lot, according to police, and while the area was checked with the use of a K9 unit, no suspects were located in that case.

Another carjacking was reported Monday evening in the 400 block of Tebay Place. Officers responding to the area were told the vehicle had fled the scene, and a short time later that vehicle was involved in a traffic crash near Springinsguth and Wise Road, according to police.

A 17-year-old who was in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, according to authorities. Another person was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time whether the two carjackings are related, but police say the investigation remains ongoing at this time.