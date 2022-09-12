Sad 49ers Fan Experiences Hilariously Perfect Recap of Wet Loss to Bears

By Jarrod Castillo

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago. 

Searching for something in what appears to be a popcorn bucket underneath a rapid torrent, the fan eventually gives up and dumps out the entire thing in disgust. 

However, it isn't clear what the fan was looking for and if he found it, but it's fair to say that both the fan and the 49ers want to forget about Sunday. 

Local

google settlement 18 mins ago

Less Than 2 Weeks Left to File Claim in Illinois' Google Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement

CHICAGO FLOODING 1 hour ago

Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding

By all accounts, Sunday's loss to the Bears was frustrating, leading Nick Bosa and coach Kyle Shanahan to say the game was "annoying" and "disappointing," respectively. 

At any rate, expect the fan and the 49ers to be in better shape come Week 2's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us