Ruse Thefts Reported at Downtown Businesses Along Michigan Avenue: Chicago Police

Chicago police are alerting businesses of reported ruse thefts in which a man claims to be inspecting carbon monoxide meters and then demands money for supposed services rendered, according to authorities.

Two separate incidents were reported at the following times and locations:

4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block of South Michigan Avenue

1:45 p.m. Aug. 12 in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue

According to police, in both incidents, a lone male entered the business and identified himself as an inspector who was there to check on carbon monoxide detectors. He then spent several minutes purportedly inspecting rooms inside the business and later demanded money for services performed, authorities said.

In one incident, the suspect identified himself as a city of Chicago employee. In wake of the crimes, establishments are encouraged to pay attention to any suspicious persons loitering in the area and have working surveillance cameras, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Three Bureau of Detectives at 312-744-8263.