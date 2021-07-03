Roseland Peace Parade Aims to Combat Recent Uptick in Chicago Violence

Roseland's second annual peace parade Saturday took to the streets to combat Chicago's recent increase in violence citywide.

Cleopatra Draper, founder of Roses in Roseland, said the organization was started to ask Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration to intervene in the city's violence.

"We’re here because we demand common sense gun law reform that is necessary. It’s nice to come out and do the parade but we need support and we need to push it up the food chain," Draper said.

Lightfoot was present at the parade Saturday and vowed an "all-hands-on-deck safety plan."

However, residents are asking for more than police presence.

"Safer communities are those with the most resources," said Willette Benford of Live Free Illinois. "The resources that address mental health trauma, address racism, poverty."

Chicago police said hundreds more officers are on patrol this Fourth of July holiday weekend, with a strong focus on taking guns off the streets.