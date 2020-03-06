Romeoville

Romeoville Man Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

Illinois State Police

A 51-year-old Romeoville man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Matthew P. Ferrari is charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

He was arrested Thursday after authorities received tips that Ferrari was allegedly in possession of the illicit materials, police said.

He is being held at the Will County Jail on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court March 26, according to court records. 

