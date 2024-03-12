Rogers Park football program seeking donations after fire destroys storage facility

The High Ridge Chargers, a youth football team in Rogers Park, is seeking donations after a fire at the team's storage facility destroyed all of their equipment, affecting the cheer team as well.

“A stolen car was set on fire next to our storage container, the container took most of the heat and turned into an oven,” Jason Goodnight, a coach and board member with the team told NBC Chicago.

“This is basically everything that we had,” Goodnight said. “It’s about $30,000 or more in field equipment.”

Jason Goodnight is not only a coach, but also an alum of the team.

“I played here from the age of 7 until I aged out for high school,” he said.

Goodnight said he’s poured his heart into this organization, because it changed his life.

He’s hoping people will help it continue by donating to this emergency fundraiser – so all the equipment lost in the fire can be replaced before the Spring football season begins. The Chargers have been based out of Rogers Park for more than 60 years.

“Things like this can hurt you, but also brings people together,” he said. “We just hope we can get the best out of this and not the worst."