Rockford Police Say 3 Teens Shot, 1 Fatally, Early Friday

Rockford police are investigating after a teen was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Friday morning.

According to authorities, the teens were part of a large gathering in the 900 block of South Third Street at approximately 2:45 a.m. Friday when a dark-colored SUV drove by and a person inside opened fire, striking three individuals.

A 19-year-old man, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both hit by gunfire as well, and both were taken to area hospitals. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and both have been released as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips can also be left with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.