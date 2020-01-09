CTA

Robberies Reported on CTA Trains in Lincoln Park, Near North Side: Police

NBCUniversal, Inc.

At least four people were robbed on CTA trains in December and January in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, someone either snatched the victim’s property or used force to take it from them, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened at all hours of the day between Dec. 18 and Jan. 4, police said. Three of them happened on the Red Line, near the North/Clybourn, Grand and Chicago stations.

Local

Chicago news 32 mins ago

The Rundown: Coyote Attacks, KKK Flyers, Shedd Free Days

R. Kelly 16 mins ago

R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Charged After Fight at Trump Tower

The other robbery happened on a Brown or Purple Line train near the Chicago station in the 700 block of North Franklin Street, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTA
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us