River North Stabbing Victim Stabs Suspect Back, Chicago Police Say

A man who was stabbed Saturday morning in River North ended up stabbing the person who attacked him, Chicago police said.

At approximately 11:33 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street, a 27-year-old man and 36-year-old man began an argument at which point the 36-year-old began to stab the younger individual, authorities said.

During the fight, the victim stabbed the offender back, police stated. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect sustained a stab wound to the head and thigh and was listed in stable condition at the hospital, police stated.

The offender was later taken into custody, and charges were pending Saturday afternoon.

The stabbing remained under investigation by Area Three detectives.