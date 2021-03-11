chicago carjackings

Ride Share Driver Beaten, Carjacked After Asking Passengers Not to Eat in Vehicle: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A ride share driver was beaten and carjacked Wednesday in Englewood after asking his passengers not to eat in his vehicle.

The 56-year-old picked up a male and female about 9:15 p.m. and brought them to a restaurant in 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard after the passengers added a stop to their route, Chicago police said.

When the passengers began to eat in the driver’s orange Ford Escape, the driver asked them to stop, which led them to start punching the driver, police said. When he got out of the Ford, the passengers continued to beat him, until the male passenger eventually got in the driver’s seat and drove away with the female.

Local

Chicago Weather 1 hour ago

High Winds Cause Damage Across Chicago Area

illinois coronavirus 2 hours ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Summer Events, United Center Vaccinations for 5 ZIP Codes

The carjackers fled south on Princeton Avenue, police said. The driver was bruised on his face and body but refused medical attention.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

chicago carjackingscarjackingChicago carjackingrideshare driverRide Share
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us