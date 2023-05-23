Residents Express Concerns After Northwestern Student Shot in Rogers Park

People concerned about public safety in Rogers Park held a rally and gathering just one day after a Northwestern University student was shot in a local park.

The shooting isn't the first incident of late, and the uptick in violence has students and residents concerned, and as the summer approaches, at least one group is working to unite the North Side and make it safer for everyone.

“As a student It’s not nice to know that these emails are getting more frequent," said Mark Shwartz.

That’s how Northwestern University students like Shwartz feel after learning one of their classmates was shot off campus. According to Chicago police, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Willye White Park in Rogers Park when she was shot multiple times.

“I was surprised to see that this morning," said student Mollie Guba. "I was really disappointed to see that email again especially how the last few days have been with safety.”

“It’s definitely scary," said student Moriah Pettway. "I know that it wasn’t on campus but it’s still near our area.”

The student victim was shot in the stomach and chest. A note about the incident was sent out by the university but students we spoke with want more to be done.

“I’m just interested to see like what the school is doing to take initiative," said Pettway.

“I think Northwestern definitely got a little bit better at alerting us which I appreciate from the school," said student Jem Feuilladieu.

Meanwhile in Rogers Park Tuesday night, One Northside held a community meeting to address the violence and come up with solutions through programs.

“These programs include fighting for long term solutions like affordable housing, access to mental health care and youth jobs," said Lindsay Long Joyce with One Northside.

“It’s gonna involved being out there and being for our young people, being with our young people, making sure that our young people fed seen and heard and loved," said State Sen. Mike Simmons.

The student was taken to the hospital in good condition. Police believe she was not the intended target, and additional patrols will be in the area through Memorial Day.