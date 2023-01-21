Residents at Wheaton Apartment Complex Advised to Shelter in Place Due to Domestic Incident

Residents at an apartment complex in west suburban Wheaton are being asked to shelter in place while police respond to a domestic situation, according to authorities.

According to a tweet from the city of Wheaton, a large police presence was reported at around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Sterling Circle at the TGM Danada Apartments. Residents living at 12 Sterling Circle and surrounding buildings were advised to shelter in place while police worked on scene.

There was no immediate threat to the public, authorities stated.