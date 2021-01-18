Joliet

Rescue Crews Searching for Man in Des Plaines River: Joliet Police

A Joliet police officer observed a man jump into the river near the Jackson Street bridge, officials said

Joliet Fire Department dive crews were searching for a man who jumped into the Des Plaines River Monday evening in the southern suburb, authorities said.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., a Joliet police officer observed a man jump into the river near the Jackson Street bridge, officials said. The man quickly became submerged in the water, according to police, and the officer lost sight of him.

Firefighters arrived on scene and launched rescue boats into the water. First responders were continuing to search for the man as of 8:40 p.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard was assisting with the search.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

