Report: White Sox Are ‘Likely' to Land Elvis Andrus

By Ryan Taylor

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman. 

Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million. 

The Sox are in dire need of infield help. With injuries to Tim Anderson, Leury García and Danny Mendick, the team is low on shortstops. 

Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 from the plate with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season. 

