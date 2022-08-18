Report: White Sox are 'likely' to land Elvis Andrus originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the premiere talking stages of agreeing to a deal. A contract between the two is "likely," according to Jon Heyman.

White Sox are a likely landing spot for Elvis Andrus. In talks, nothing official yet. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 18, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, sending him into free agency. He was on a one-year deal worth around $6 million.

The Sox are in dire need of infield help. With injuries to Tim Anderson, Leury García and Danny Mendick, the team is low on shortstops.

Andrus is slashing .237/.301/.373 from the plate with eight home runs and 30 RBIs this season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.