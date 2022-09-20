Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park

Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison Street and North Elston Avenue in Irving Park, according to Total Traffic.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says that the officer was shot after a collision near the intersection. Police say that a black SUV stopped abruptly in front of the officer's vehicle, causing her to rear-end it.

The suspect then opened fire from inside the vehicle, striking the off-duty officer in the face.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Brown said. She was alert at the hospital and never lost consciousness.

Meanwhile, a massive police search is underway in Hollywood Park, with K-9 units on the ground and officers searching between homes in a hunt for a suspect in the shooting, according to NBC's Sky 5 helicopter crew.

Officers from suburban Lincolnwood are also assisting with the investigation.

Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Police have taped off a large swath of street in the area around the site of the initial shooting, and officers remain on the scene. Elston is closed in both directions between Addison and Kimball as police investigate the shooting.

A second scene was also reported by police near Lawrence Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway, where both the entrance and exit ramps onto the outbound side of the highway are closed as part of the investigation.

No official suspect information has been made immediately available.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.