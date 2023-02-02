Report: Cubs sign Mark Leiter Jr. to minor-league deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a strong campaign with the Cubs in 2022, right-handed reliever Mark Leiter Jr. has agreed to a minor-league deal with the North Siders, according to a report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

Mark Leiter Jr. has signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs and will go to major-league camp to compete for a bullpen job. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) February 2, 2023

Leiter Jr., who will be 32 by Opening Day, put up a solid season in 2022 after not seeing any big league action for three seasons.

Initially debuting with the Phillies in 2017, Leiter Jr. pitched to a 3-6 record and 4.96 ERA across 27 games and 11 starts. He struck out 84 batters in 90.2 innings, but also allowed 18 home runs in the same timespan.

After limited major league action in Philadelphia the following season, Leiter Jr. was selected off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Phillies, though the right-hander would struggle immensely in his brief stint north of the border.

In his eight games as a Blue Jay in 2018, Leiter Jr. allowed 10 earned runs and 13 hits in just 6.2 innings, walking four hitters and surrendering two long balls as well.

Leiter Jr. didn't appear in a league-affiliated again until 2021, where he split time between AA and AAA in the Detroit Tigers system.

Pitching primarily as a starter, Leiter Jr. posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.073 WHIP in 114.2 innings across the two leagues, striking out 145 hitters while walking just 31.

The right-hander followed up the strong effort by signing with the Cubs for 2022, where he offered a solid depth option for a rapidly changing pitching staff.

Leiter Jr. made four starts and appeared in 35 games, making three saves and tallying 73 strikeouts with a 3.99 ERA across 67.2 innings of work.

After being designated for assignment following the signing of Eric Hosmer, Leiter Jr. will look to work his way back into the 40-man roster for the Cubs, continuing the organization's recent trend of low-risk, high-reward reliever signings.

