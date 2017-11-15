Representative Luis Gutierrez has joined an effort by House Democrats to file Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Gutierrez, a vocal critic of the Trump administration, joined a group of five other Democrats that are calling for the president’s removal from office.

“The U.S. Congress, and specifically the Judiciary Committee on which I set with Rep. Steve Cohen, is the place where impeachment starts and if we failed to file these articles of impeachment, we would be failing at doing our jobs,” Gutierrez said in a press release.

Gutierrez cited the president’s one-on-one meeting with former FBI Director James Comey, in which he reportedly asked the director to drop his investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, and the president’s alleged usage of his office to direct business to the companies that his family owns as reasons for his support of the filing.

Cohen, a representative from Tennessee, wrote the articles of impeachment, which were co-sponsored with Gutierrez, Rep. Al Green (D-TX), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH), and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY).

Not all Democrats are on board with the efforts to impeach the president, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who called such moves “premature.”

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer agreed, telling The Hill “There are a large number of Democrats that believe this president ought to be impeached, (but) we have just made a judgment that the facts aren’t there to pursue that.”