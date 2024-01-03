Reddit user unveils annual analysis of best and worst Chicago Restaurant Week deals

Chicago Restaurant Week will bring deals and specials to hundreds of city restaurants and even dozens in the suburbs, but where can you find the best deals for the big event?

Restaurant Week deals vary between three different price points -- $25, $42 and $59. Between the hundreds of menus in dozens of Chicago neighborhoods and suburbs, picking a place for dinner or lunch may be a bit overwhelming.

That's why a Chicago Reddit user put together a spreadsheet detailing potential savings, costs and more.

The post, which was shared in a subreddit dedicated to Chicago food, is done annually for Chicago Restaurant Week, mirroring ones seen in previous years, and is often hailed by residents.

"The hero we all need," one user wrote.

In an effort to help categorize the best deals, the spreadsheet breaks down the offerings into a handful of different categories including "Top $59 dinners," "Top $42 dinners," "Top Brunch" and more. It's based on each restaurant's "Restaurant Week" menu "compared to their current menu."

"The best deals are decided based on whether you are definitely going to save money, definitely going to overspend, or whether you could save or spend depending on your choice," the user wrote, noting however that accuracy cannot be guaranteed and diners should check with restaurants to confirm details first.

According to the spreadsheet, the "Top $59 Dinners" -- or rather, the Chicago Restaurant Deals deals that offer diners the most value -- come from Nia, Tanoshii, Girl and the Goat and Boka.

The 17th annual Chicago Restaurant Week will take place Jan. 19 through Feb. 4 of 2024, a press release from Choose Chicago said. More than 380 Chicagoland eateries participate in the 17-day event, with reservations and menus already available online.

“There is no better time than Chicago Restaurant Week to experience Chicago’s incomparable culinary talent and the cultural richness of our great city and its neighborhoods,” President and CEO of Choose Chicago Lynn Osmond said in the release. “I encourage visitors and locals alike to explore restaurants throughout the city and fully embrace the diversity of our culinary scene and celebrate everything that makes Chicago such a remarkable place to live or visit.”

According to Choose Chicago, participating restaurants span 31 Chicago neighborhoods and 46 suburban restaurants are also included.

Restaurants that participate in Chicago Restaurant Week offer curated, prix fixe menus with prices set at either $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner, the release said. Beverages, tax and gratuity are not included.

“Chicago Restaurant Week reflects the passion and vitality of our restaurant community,” President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia, said. “Celebrations like this give diners the perfect reason to explore every single pocket of the city and finally get to that spot they’ve been wanting to try – all while bringing essential business to restaurants during Chicago’s winter season.”

Several Michelin-rated restaurants are participating in this year's restaurant week, including Mango Pickle in Edgewater, Virtue in Hyde Park, Boka in Lincoln Park, Daisies in Logan Square and Cabra in the West Loop.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants and menus here.