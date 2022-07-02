Red Sox' Josh Winckowski After Loss to Cubs: Wrigley ‘Underwhelming'

Twitter roasts Winckowski for Wrigley Field remark originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski lost to the Cubs Saturday at Wrigley Field, but the biggest L he took came online after the game.

Winckowski met the media after the Cubs' 3-1 win and discussed pitching at the Friendly Confines for the first time.

“A little underwhelming," Winckowski told reporters of Wrigley. "Fenway [Park] has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard.”

Josh Winckowski on Wrigley Field:



“A little underwhelming. Fenway has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 3, 2022

A crowd of 40,298 took in Saturday's game between two of MLB's most historic franchises, and with a solid amount of Red Sox fans in attendance, generated a lively atmosphere for the holiday weekend matchup.

Granted, Winckowski's home ballpark is Fenway Park, the only ballpark older than Wrigley, but Cubs and baseball fans, and media had some things to say about his remarks.

Whatâs underwhelming is taking a loss with Bostonâs lineup and having a throwing error. You professionally throw for a living, Josh. https://t.co/Z3vJIswZgF — OBVIOUS SHIRTSÂ® (@obvious_shirts) July 3, 2022

josh, the place is a federal landmark. literally the opposite of stock standard https://t.co/WSsrLXS2Cz — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) July 3, 2022

Wrigley Field is a "standard" ballpark?#RedSox rookie RHP Josh Winckowski has spent only 18 days in the majors, so maybe he'snot the best judge.



But props for the honesty: pic.twitter.com/eHjvAzjMfp — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) July 3, 2022

Got it. So then how do you explain the 40,000 fans who all stayed and were LOUD at the end of the game for a team that is 14 under .500? https://t.co/9GL8E6gN2q — Matt Cozzi (@matt_cozzi) July 3, 2022

LOL, Josh. No need to be a sore loser. https://t.co/mE9DBMY7lR — Sara Sanchez (@BCB_Sara) July 3, 2022

Josh Loseckowski — Randall J. Sanders (@RandallJSanders) July 3, 2022

The Cubs' official Twitter account also had fun with Winckowski's comments with a few well-played tweets.

Winckowski pitched well, allowing two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings. The Cubs came out on top despite starter Alec Mills leaving after two batters with a low back pain.

Mark Leiter Jr. tossed 5 1/3 strong innings in relief, and after Mychal Givens pitched two innings, David Robertson picked up a four-out save.

This weekend's three-game series is the first between the Red Sox and Cubs since 2017, and the first on the North Side since 2012.

Whenever these two teams play in Chicago again, Cubs fans likely will have some fun if Winckowski pitches.

