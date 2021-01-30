Suspect Shoots at Railroad Police Officer on Chicago's Southwest Side

A police officer with the Norfolk Southern Railroad exchanged gunfire with a suspect Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, authorities stated.

The incident was reported at approximately 6:11 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Halsted.

The officer, who was on-duty at the time, was shot during a "gun battle," a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said. The officer wasn't injured, but was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center as precaution.

The officer's patrol vehicle was damaged by the gunfire, officials added.

No additional details were immediately available.