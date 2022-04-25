Racine Police Seek Murder Suspect With Ties to Chicago

Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine are searching for a man wanted in the connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman, according to authorities.

Terry L. Jackson, 42, is sought in relation to the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

On April 24, officers with the Racine Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Villa Street in reference to a missing persons complaint and later determined a homicide occurred, police stated.

Jackson, who has ties to Chicago, is also suspected in a separate crime that left multiple people injured in February, according to law enforcement. Several warrants have been issued for his arrest, including one for attempted homicide.

Jackson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who encounters him shouldn't approach.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts can call the Racine Police Department or 262-635-7751 submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.